VIDEO: Odùméje declares 2027 presidential ambition in fiery sermon

Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere, popularly known as Odùméje, has declared his intention to contest Nigeria’s presidency in 2027.

The controversial pastor of The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry made this announcement during a church sermon, emphasising the need for young and tech-savvy leadership.

“We need a young leader in this country, and I think I’m coming out,” Odùméje told his congregation.

“We need a young leader in this country as a president. A digital leader, not old cargos.”

Known for his dramatic preaching style and unconventional approach to ministry, Odùméje repeatedly engaged his audience, asking, “Are you ready for me? Are you ready for the president?”

He further stated, “Because I know what you need. Amen.”

The flamboyant cleric did not provide details on his political party or campaign strategy but positioned himself as a leader who understands modern governance.

“Can you get a modern life, a digital life?” he asked.

Netizens react

Odùméje’s declaration has sparked widespread reactions, with some dismissing it as a publicity stunt while others view it as a bold move in Nigeria’s evolving political landscape.

@fhemy_ways on Instagram wrote, "How you want take address other world leaders? Maintain your lane."

In a sarcastic response laced with a laughing emoji to the cleric's declaration, @helen_okocha_32 wrote, "My daddy come out I will vote for u cause I want to walk on citadel road😂"

Similarly, chinny_005 wrote, "We’re ready for you daddy! Enjoyment go finish us for this country 😂😂😂😂😂😂"