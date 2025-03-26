No regrets over Wike’s snub in 2023 election - Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has finally addressed the controversy surrounding his decision not to choose former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking in an interview on Untold Stories with Adesuwa Giwa-Osagie, Atiku explained that his choice was based on recommendations from a party committee.

“They said I did not consult with the party enough,” he recalled, referring to his 2019 selection of Peter Obi as running mate.

“So in 2023, I threw the whole thing to the party. I said, ‘Okay, set up a committee and recommend three people for me to pick as a running mate.’”

According to Atiku, the committee submitted three names: former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the top choice, Wike as the second, and former Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel as the third.

“So I picked number one,” Atiku stated, making it clear that Wike was passed over simply because he was not the committee’s first choice.

His decision sparked a major rift within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as many believed Wike’s exclusion contributed to internal conflicts.

Wike later joined President Bola Tinubu's administration as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Despite the fallout, Atiku stood by his choice, saying, “No, not at all,” when asked if he regretted not picking Wike.