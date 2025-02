No national grid collapse has occurred in 2025 - TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), says no system collapse has been recorded this year but line tripping.

The company said this in a statement on its X handle in Abuja on Saturday. It said ”TCN management will like to reiterate that there has been no system collapse this year.

”On Feb. 12, when the Omotosho-Ikeja West 330 Kilo Volt (kV) transmission line tripped, the Benin-Egbin 330kV line was on a scheduled outage for mechanical line tracing.

”The tripping resulted in a cascaded outage, causing loss of supply within Abuja, Lagos, and Osogbo axis.”

According to TCN, other parts of the country are fully intact. Meanwhile, full restoration of bulk power supply to affected areas had since been completed.

The company said that it was pertinent to note that the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) was being regulated by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and governed by industry documents.

”The documents reserve for the National Control Centre System Operator or her designated back-up, the National Supplementary Control Centre (SNCC) has the exclusive right to provide information to the public about events and status of the grid,” it said.