‘No bra, no exam’ - Olabisi Onabanjo University spark reactions online over students’ dress code (video)

Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) in Ogun State is under fire following the emergence of a viral video that allegedly shows officials enforcing a controversial ‘no bra, no examination’ policy.

The 10-second clip, which surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, shows a queue of female students being physically inspected before they are allowed into the examination hall.

In the video, university officials appear to be checking the students’ chests, reportedly to confirm if they are wearing bras.

The footage immediately triggered heated debate across social media, with thousands of Nigerians weighing in. While some commended the institution’s stance as a supposed effort to encourage “decency,” many others slammed it as an invasion of privacy, a distraction from academic priorities, and a clear case of gender-based harassment.

One user wrote: “Idiocy is overtaking the Nigerian space. A public university enforces a 'no-bra-no-entry' policy for females students. Next, antiquated authorities of @oou_agoiwoye will seek to know if the girls are wearing pants? Pervs! web.oouagoiwoye.edu.ng accreditation should be reviewed”

Another posted: “We are in a country where university infrastructures are crumbling, yet what gets management’s attention is underwear? Misplaced priorities!”

Conversely, a few supported the policy. “We can’t keep pretending that dressing indecently doesn’t affect others in academic environments. Rules are rules,” one user wrote, sparking more backlash.