Nigeria, Dutch govt renegotiates outdated tax agreement

Nigeria's Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has commenced formal renegotiations of Nigeria’s Double Taxation Agreement with the Kingdom of the Netherlands, making it the first foreign government to initiate talks following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s signing of sweeping tax reforms into law on 26 June 2025.

Hosting the Dutch delegation at the Revenue House in Abuja, FIRS Executive Chairman Dr Zacch Adedeji described the move as timely and crucial.

“Recent developments in the domestic and global tax landscape have made the review of the existing agreement unavoidable.

“Particularly the tax reforms being carried out by our government, global measures against Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS), and other evolving international tax standards will render the extant agreement out-of-date,” he said according a statement issued by Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, technical assistant on broadcast media to the executive chairman of the FIRS.

Nigeria's New Tax Laws

The new laws, comprising the Nigeria Tax Act, the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, and the Joint Tax Board (Establishment) Act, aim to harmonise data, widen the tax base, and prepare the country for the January 2026 operationalisation of the Nigeria Revenue Service.

Dr Adedeji stressed that the renegotiation aligns with the Tinubu administration’s fiscal direction: “We are committed to broadening the domestic tax base, strengthening tax administration, and ensuring that our tax system supports inclusive economic growth.”

Ambassador Bengt van Loosdrecht, who led the Dutch delegation, welcomed the spirit of collaboration and expressed optimism about the negotiations.

“The fact that we meet here today is an indication of the goodwill and the good faith in which we want to meet with each other.

“Ultimately, a treaty is about finding common ground… I know both of our sides have very competent, professional teams, and I am confident we will have a very fruitful week,” he said.