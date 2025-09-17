Fresh outrage in Niger as governor orders preachers to submit sermons for approval

The Concerned Christian Youth Forum (CCYF) has urged Niger State Governor, Umar Bago, to withdraw a controversial law requiring preachers to submit their sermons for government approval before delivering them.

In a statement signed by its Convener, James Paul Adama, the group described the policy as “anti-religious, retrogressive, oppressive and a gross violation of fundamental human rights.”

The CCYF argued that the law amounted to religious censorship, contravening Sections 38 and 39 of the Nigerian Constitution, which guarantee freedom of thought, conscience, religion and expression.

It further pointed to global instruments such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, both of which safeguard religious freedom.

“Niger State has one of the highest poverty rates in the country with over 64 percent of its population living below the poverty line, yet the government is preoccupied with stifling religious freedom,” the statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group urged the state to prioritise poverty reduction, security, education, health and infrastructure over policies it deemed discriminatory.

Lawyer Lambasts Gov Bago

Activist lawyer, Maduabuchi Idam, also criticised the directive, describing it as “the highest attempt, in recent times, to gag free speech and by extension police religion.”

He warned that the governor was distracted from the urgent task of tackling banditry across the state.

“To think that a Governor in a state like Niger, ravaged by insecurity, is not preoccupied with intelligence gathering and strategic efforts on reclaiming all local governments under siege by bandits— is a big concern about what the priorities of some Nigerian leaders are,” Idam said.

ADVERTISEMENT