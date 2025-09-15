Northern governor moves to screen clerics' sermons - security agencies to enforce law

The Niger State Government has introduced a controversial policy requiring religious preachers to submit their sermons for approval before delivering them publicly, sparking debate over freedom of expression and religious practice.

Governor Umar Bago confirmed the move during an interview on TVC’s Politics on Sunday, September 14, insisting that the measure was designed to safeguard society from harmful messages.

“I didn’t ban evangelism… For everyone going to sermon on Friday, he should bring his scriptures for review, and it’s normal. Even in Saudi Arabia, this is done,” Bago explained.

“We cannot say because you have been given the opportunity to be a cleric, you will go out and preach the gospel that is anti-people, anti-government, and you think it’s normal.”

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State. [Twitter:@UmarAB]

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor stressed that the new policy would be strictly enforced in partnership with security agencies.

“We want to be able to see what they are preaching, hear what they are saying. We are working together with security agencies; the Department of State Services (DSS), the Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the military,” he said.

Alongside sermon approvals, the state is rolling out a licensing regime for clerics. Earlier in August, Umar Farooq, head of the Niger State Religious Affairs Department, confirmed that preachers must obtain licences within two months or risk sanctions.

“It is true, the state government has banned preaching. Any preacher who wants to preach must secure a licence between now and the next two months. All they need to do is to visit our office, get and fill out the form. After which, they will have to face a panel that will screen them before they can start preaching,” Farooq stated.

The policy has yet to elicit official reactions from religious leaders, but analysts warn that it may spark concerns about government overreach.