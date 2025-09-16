Igbo Imam defends northern gov’s move to vet religious sermons

The Imam of Abuja National Mosque, Haroun Eze, has backed Niger State Governor Umar Bago’s controversial directive, which requires religious leaders to submit their sermons to government authorities for vetting before delivery.

Speaking on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Monday, September 15, Imam Eze, the first Igbo cleric to hold such a position at the National Mosque, described the policy as “a welcome development” that could help address Nigeria’s pressing challenges.

Governor Bago’s directive, reported by Pulse Nigeria, mandates that both Muslim and Christian preachers must first present their sermons to the state government for approval before preaching to their congregations.

The move has drawn mixed reactions, with critics warning of state interference in matters of religion. Defending the policy, Imam Eze argued that sermons play a crucial role in shaping society and should therefore align with efforts to promote peace and good governance.

“The Niger State government is interested in what is coming from religious leaders to the populace in addressing the social, economic, and security issues we have,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Religious leadership should be seen to work hand in hand in terms of promoting good governance.”

Governor Mohammed Umar Bago of Niger State.

He further emphasised that preachers wield significant influence over their followers and should utilize that platform responsibly.

“What the Imam, Pastor, or Reverend is doing is dishing out information and materials to shape the mind and character of the citizenry, and that should crystallise into better citizens, governance, relationships, and peace within one another,” Imam Eze stated.

The policy, however, is expected to continue generating debate over the balance between state regulation and religious freedom in Nigeria’s democratic space.