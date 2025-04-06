NBA steps in as Patience Jonathan's ex-aides rot in detention over alleged theft

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has stepped into the lingering legal battle involving 15 former domestic staff of ex-First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, who have been detained for over six years at the Okaka Custodial Centre in Bayelsa State.

The individuals were arrested and arraigned in 2019 over allegations of stealing luxury items—including seven gold bangles, five Samsung air conditioners, six flat-screen TVs, and other valuables—worth over N200 million. They face 18 charges ranging from conspiracy to commit armed robbery and burglary to conspiracy to murder.

Speaking to Sunday PUNCH, a top NBA official, who requested anonymity, confirmed that the association is working behind the scenes to resolve the matter.

“We have reached out to the former First Lady and her legal team,” the source said. “We’ve also spoken to the Bayelsa State Attorney General, who has promised to review the case. This matter is dragging unnecessarily and attracting attention that could’ve been avoided.”

The official added that the case's delays were caused by complex trial procedures and personal circumstances involving the defendants.

“One of the defendants had a baby during the process. Also, multiple lawyers representing the 15 accused have prolonged the trial due to cross-examinations and the demand for a trial-within-trial,” he said.

The NBA expressed concern over the prolonged detention and is calling for the judiciary to communicate more openly.