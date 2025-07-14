National Assembly postpones legislative duties to honour late President Buhari

The National Assembly has suspended its legislative sessions until Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away on Sunday, July 13, in London.

The announcement was made on Monday, July 14, by Kamoru Ogunlana, the Clerk to the National Assembly, who conveyed the directive on behalf of the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The suspension affects plenary sittings in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

“In honour of his legacy and service to the nation, I am directed by the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives to inform all members of the National Assembly and the general public that all plenary activities are suspended,” Ogunlana said.

He further urged all lawmakers to adjust their schedules to fully participate in the funeral rites and official ceremonies planned for the former president.

The leadership of both chambers expressed deep condolences to the government and citizens of Nigeria, particularly the people of Katsina State, as well as Buhari’s widow, Aisha, their children, and the extended Buhari family.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will be remembered for his commitment to Nigeria’s unity and his integrity,” the Clerk added in his statement.

Buhari, a native of Daura in Katsina State, first led Nigeria as a military ruler from January 1984 to August 1985.

He returned to power through democratic elections, serving as president from May 29, 2015, to May 29, 2023.