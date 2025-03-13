Natasha: Senate endorses Akpabio’s leadership with vote of confidence

The Nigerian Senate has passed a vote of confidence in Senate President Godswill Akpabio, dismissing allegations of bias and misconduct surrounding Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's recent suspension.

During Thursday’s plenary, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele moved a motion under Orders 40 and 51, citing the need to refocus on governance and dispel misinformation about the controversy surrounding the upper chamber.

Senator Natasha, representing Kogi Central, had been suspended after she accused Akpabio of sexual harassment.

However, the Senate insisted her suspension was due to gross misconduct and violation of legislative rules, not her allegations.

Bamidele clarified that “at no point between August 2023 and now was the Senate informed of any sexual harassment claims,” emphasising that the disciplinary action taken against Natasha was strictly procedural.

He further defended the Senate’s authority to regulate its affairs, stating, “Suspension remains the only alternative to anarchy within the chamber. We followed due process as guided by the Constitution.”

The Senate also addressed international concerns after Natasha reported the matter to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Bamidele stated that the IPU acted within its own guidelines and that Natasha’s statements at the forum were made in a personal capacity, not as an official representative of Nigeria.

“The 7th schedule of the 1999 Constitution is clear, and we swore by oath to uphold legislative integrity. We must move past the events of the last two weeks and focus on crucial national issues such as electoral reforms and economic recovery,” Bamidele added.

Regarding public reactions, he urged civil society organisations to be objective in their analysis.

“Save your energy for genuine cases of sexual harassment,” he said.

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin presided over the session, reaffirming that the matter is now before the courts and should be left to the legal system.