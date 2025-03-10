Ex-Minister Ogunlewe: Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s beauty a ‘Problem’ in politics

A former Minister of Works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, has claimed that the beauty of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is affecting her political journey, as men struggle to ignore her presence.

Speaking on Arise News on Monday, Ogunlewe discussed the role of female senators in politics, stating that they do not see themselves as inferior to men. However, he suggested that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s physical appearance influences how men react to her.

“But the beauty of Distinguished Senator Natasha is a problem to her,” Ogunlewe remarked. When asked how beauty could pose a problem, he responded, “You know, men—when somebody who is pretty passes by you, your attitude will change. You can smile, you can wink, but you may not talk to her.”

He insisted that it is natural for men to be drawn to attractive women. “To men, when she’s passing, there’s no way a man will not look at that woman. It is a natural thing for a man to look at beautiful women. How can you be a man, and a beautiful woman is passing, and you close your eyes?” he said.

Despite pushback on whether his remarks were misogynistic, Ogunlewe defended his stance, stating, “It may be, you might term it that way, but it is inbuilt.”