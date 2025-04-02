Natasha accuses Akpabio, Yahaya Bello of sponsoring fake recall attempt

The Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi governor Yahaya Bello of orchestrating a fake recall process against her, using fraudulent constituents.

In a statement thanking her supporters for resisting the alleged scheme, Senator Natasha described the recall as part of Bello’s long-standing vendetta against her.

“It is now very clear to the world how popular I am in my constituency,” she said. “The powers that be tried to suppress the will of the people, but my people emphatically said no—no to injustice, no to oppression of women, no to a fake recall, and no to Yahaya Bello and his allies.”

On Tuesday, April 1, despite a government ban on rallies, thousands of Kogi Central residents gathered in Ihima, Okehi LGA, to welcome the senator.

She hailed their determination, saying it exposed the unpopularity of those behind the recall attempt.

Senator Natasha directly challenged Bello to explain how he fabricated the names of supposed constituents calling for her removal.

She also referenced allegations that the former governor fraudulently diverted ₦89.2 billion, urging him to focus on clearing his name rather than attempting to undermine her mandate.

“The former governor’s hands are already full with corruption allegations, yet he is still bent on frustrating the will of the people,” she stated.