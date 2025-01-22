NAFDAC seals warehouse with ₦75m expired products after Nigerian's tip-off

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has uncovered and sealed off a warehouse in Kaduna for housing expired food and cosmetic products valued at ₦75 million.

The warehouse, Amanat.com, is located at PP2A Bayajidda Street, near Kano Road and New Ogbomosho Road, in Kaduna State. Shaba Muhammed, Director of Investigation and Enforcement at NAFDAC, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna.

He explained that the agency acted on a tip-off from a concerned Nigerian. Muhammed added;

Following a detailed surveillance operation, NAFDAC’s investigation team discovered a large quantity of expired items, including biscuits, dairy milk, vegetable oil, soft drinks, and detergents, among others. At the time of the operation, workers were found removing the expired biscuits from their original packaging into sacks.

He confirmed that the Managing Director of the warehouse had been arrested for questioning. Muhammed emphasised that strict regulatory sanctions would be imposed upon the conclusion of the investigation as a deterrent to others involved in similar illegal activities.