Nigerians be warned as NAFDAC declares popular market hub of fake drinks

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has declared Eziukwu Market, popularly known as Cemetery Market in Aba, Abia State, a hub for the production and distribution of fake and substandard drinks and beverages.

During a raid on Tuesday, December 17, Mr Martins Iluyomade, Director of NAFDAC’s South-East Zone, described the illegal activities in the market as “weapons of mass destruction.”

He lamented the persistence of these operations despite a major crackdown in December 2023.

“It is baffling that individuals remain recalcitrant and determined to make money at the expense of the lives of their fellow citizens,” Iluyomade stated.

He added that market leaders, who previously signed an undertaking with NAFDAC to identify and expose perpetrators, “now have serious questions to answer.”

The raid uncovered a shocking variety of fake and adulterated products, including wines, whiskey, yogurt, carbonated drinks, dry gin, chips, and other beverages. These items were either produced in unsanitary conditions or re-labelled with new dates after expiration.

Iluyomade expressed deep concern over the volume of expired products being re-validated and warned consumers to be vigilant about the items they purchase.

“Consumers must remain cautious to avoid endangering their health,” he advised.

The agency affirmed its commitment to revisiting agreements with the market’s leadership to curb the illegal trade and protect public health.