NAFDAC begins seizure of alcoholic beverages in sachet, pet bottles in Imo

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has begun seizure of alcoholic beverages in small sachets and pet bottles in Imo.

The Imo Coordinator of NAFDAC, Mrs Mercy Ndukwe, said this while supervising the seizure in Owerri, on Wednesday.

Ndukwe said the seizure was part of efforts by the agency to enforce the Federal Government’s ban on alcoholic beverages in sachets and less than 200ml containers.

“The enforcement, carried out across the federation, was necessary to make consumers, sellers and manufacturers of the products aware of the government’s commitment to the ban.

“The ban has become necessary given the damage caused by such products on the lives, academic and other performances of young ones who consume them, especially students.

“We have stopped issuing licences to manufacturers for the production of these banned products.

“So, anyone found with them is dealing on contraband and will be made to face the full weight of the law,” she said.

Ndukwe said that adequate publicity and public awareness were created to help dealers and manufacturers understand the government’s position,

She said that a lot of time was also allowed to enable manufacturers to exhaust the raw materials they already acquired for use in production before the enforcement.

The coordinator advised motorists to avoid consuming alcoholic beverages before embarking on trips to reduce the likelihood of road crashes, especially during the Yuletide.

She promised that the agency was leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the production, sale and consumption of banned substances became a thing of the past.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NAFDAC visited hotspots in Owerri and its environs during the exercise.

The visited areas include the popular Douglas and Amakohia markets, Akwakuma, MCC and Tetlow roads, and Orji.