Tinubu gives APC spokesman, 19 state chairmen board appointments into NTA, others

President Bola Tinubu appointed Mr Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Board Chairman.

Bayo Onanuga, his spokesman, said in a statement on Friday that the president also approved the appointment of Hon. Fatuhu Buhari from Katsina State as the Director-General of the National Agricultural Seed Council.

The President further appointed Malam Muhammad Massan, APC State Chairman, as Bauchi State Board Chairman, Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute, Ilorin, and Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, APC State Chairman, Kano State, as Board Chairman, Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service.

Others are Dr Austian Agada, APC State Chairman, Benue State, Board Chairman, National Agricultural Seed Council, and Hon. Macdonald Ebere, APC State Chairman, Imo State, Board Chairman, Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology, Lagos.

The President also appointed Mr Ubong Ntukekpo, APC State Chairman, Akwa Ibom, Board Chairman, National Institute for Freshwater Fish, New Bussa; Chief Emma Eneukwu, Deputy Chairman (South) of the APC, Board Chairman, National Automotive Development Council.

Mr Aminu Bobi, APC State Chairman, Niger, was appointed Board Chairman, National Library of Nigeria, just as Pharm. Abass Olayide, APC State Chairman, Oyo State, was appointed Board Chairman, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Kaduna.

In the same vein, Tinubu appointed Alhaji Mohammed Gadaka, APC State Chairman, Yobe, Board Chairman, Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre; Mr Benjamin Omale, APC State Chairman, Benue State, Board Chairman, National Orthopedic Hospital, Enugu.

Also, Mr Rufus Bature, APC State Chairman, Plateau, was appointed Board Chairman, Nigerian Coal Corporation; Alhaji Abubakar Kana, APC State Chairman, Kebbi State, Board Chairman, Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies.

Hon. Donatus Nwankpa, an APC National Working Committee Member from Abia, is now the Board Chairman of Project Development Institute; Mr Mustapha Salihu, the APC State Chairman of Adamawa, is the Board Chairman of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons.

Dr Kingsley Ononogbu, APC State Chairman, Abia, is now Board Chairman, National Parks Headquarters; Alhaji Abdulmalik Usman, APC State Chairman, Federal Capital Territory, Board Chairman, Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria, Ibadan.

Hon. Ibrahim El-Sudi, APC State Chairman, Taraba State, has also been appointed Board Chairman, Environmental Health Registration Council of Nigeria; Mr Sola Elesin, APC State Chairman, Ekiti State, Board Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Mining and Geosciences.

The President appointed Emperor Jarrett Tenebe, APC State Chairman, Edo, Board Chairman, Federal College of Agriculture, Akure; Alhaji Tukur Umar Danfulani, APC State Chairman, Zamfara, Board Chairman, Federal Medical Centre, Azare.