MultiChoice Ushers in Festive Season with Reduced Decoder Prices

MultiChoice has announced a further reduction in the prices of its decoders, continuing its commitment to providing affordable access to premium entertainment for Nigerian households.

With the new adjustment, the DStv decoder now sells for ₦7,900, while a GOtv decoder sells for ₦6,500. The DStv dish is set to sell at ₦10,000, while the GOtenna will go for ₦3,500. The latest price slash follows an earlier reduction in June 2025, under the company’s “We’ve Got You” campaign, when the price of a DStv decoder was reduced by 50% from ₦20,000 to ₦10,000 and the GOtv decoder went from ₦18,600 to ₦9,900.

The company said the move reflects its determination to reward both new and loyal customers by making its offerings even more accessible. The new pricing takes effect from November 1, 2025, coinciding with the launch of the company’s Festive Campaign.

Speaking on the development, Tope Oshunkeye, Executive Head of Marketing at MultiChoice, said the initiative underscores the company’s mission to keep entertainment within reach for all Nigerians.

“As the festive season draws closer, family time and celebrations are a big part of our lives, and what better way to do this than to spend quality time with loved ones while enjoying premium entertainment. This price slash makes it possible for more families to enjoy quality local and international entertainment without putting too much pressure on their pockets. At MultiChoice, we remain committed to making world-class storytelling accessible to every home,” he said.

