Mokwa flood: 700 still missing, over 200 dead – Niger govt

The Niger State Government has confirmed that over 700 persons remain unaccounted for following the devastating flood that swept through Mokwa town, leaving 207 confirmed dead and thousands displaced.

Speaking in Minna on Tuesday, June 17, Deputy Governor Yakubu Garba, who represented Governor Umaru Bago, described the disaster as a “national tragedy,” disclosing that more than 3,000 households were affected while over 400 houses were damaged, including the complete destruction of 283 homes and 50 shops.

“This is more than just a local incident. It is a national disaster. We are working with professional bodies to investigate the root cause of the flooding. Assessment reports are still being awaited,” Governor Bago said.

Garba made the remarks while receiving a condolence delegation led by Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, former Chief Security Officer to the late Gen. Sani Abacha.

Al-Mustapha expressed sympathy on behalf of a group of Nigerians from across the country and stated that the visit was also aimed at exploring preventive measures against future disasters.

“We are here to share the grief and seek solutions that can forestall another occurrence of this magnitude,” Al-Mustapha said, adding that the team would meet with the traditional council in Mokwa for further consultations.

Over 50% of non-indigenes affected - Niger govt

Niger State Governor, Umar Bago. [Twitter:@Umarfryda]

In a separate event, the government also acknowledged that non-indigenes made up over 50 percent of those impacted by the May 29 flood.

During the handover of relief materials from Veritas University, Governor Bago, again represented by his deputy, announced plans to disburse cash relief to victims.

“We’re documenting victims and collecting their bank details. Each affected family will receive no less than N1 million,” he stated.