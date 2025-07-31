Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu reacts to Ghana's 'Nigeria Must Go' protests, says no cause for alarm

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has addressed the growing tensions in Ghana after some citizens staged protests demanding the deportation of Nigerians.

Speaking during a joint press conference in Accra on Wednesday, the minister called for calm and assured Nigerians living in Ghana that there was no immediate cause for alarm.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu, who travelled to Ghana following the viral protest videos that sparked outrage online, said her visit was to assess the situation firsthand.

“Since I arrived, I haven’t seen people burning tyres in the streets or carrying placards everywhere calling for Nigerians to be deported,” she said. “This shows that the Ghanaian government and the president have stepped up. The situation is under control.”

She also noted that the Nigerian delegation had met with some of the individuals behind the protests, as part of ongoing efforts to defuse tension and encourage dialogue.

Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Ablakwa, echoed her message, promising that the government would protect all residents, including foreigners. He, however, urged everyone in the country to respect local laws and avoid actions that could cause division.

“The Ghanaian government will ensure that everyone in the country — citizens and non-citizens — is protected,” he said.