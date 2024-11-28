APC or APGA: Bianca Ojukwu declares party loyalty after appointment into Tinubu’s cabinet

Bianca Ojukwu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, remains loyal to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) despite her ministerial appointment by President Bola Tinubu.

This was confirmed by APGA’s national chairman, Sly Ezeokenwa, during an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

“She is a member of APGA, a BoT (Board of Trustees) member of the party to date. She has not resigned her membership of the party. She had that appointment as a member of the party,” Ezeokenwa clarified.

The APGA chairman praised Tinubu’s decision, calling it a demonstration of inclusive governance.

“I called on the president, and I commend him on that appointment,” he said.

He further emphasised that APGA permitted Ojukwu to accept the role, citing it as a progressive step for opposition members to contribute to national governance.

Ojukwu, 56, a former Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, represents an experienced voice in the Tinubu administration while maintaining her ties to APGA.

Her appointment highlights a rare instance of collaboration between opposition figures and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).