NLC turns May Day into protest march for Fubara in Rivers

The Rivers State chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) boycotted the annual Workers’ Day celebration on Thursday, May 1, staging a protest instead in solidarity with suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and other political leaders.

Gathering at the NLC state secretariat in Port Harcourt, union members launched a protest march instead of participating in the usual May Day festivities.

The demonstration was organised in defence of Governor Fubara, Deputy Governor Professor Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who were suspended in March amid a political crisis.

The NLC had earlier announced its decision to shun the traditional celebration, citing deepening concerns over federal intervention in the state’s affairs.

This included what they described as a looming threat of a state of emergency being imposed by the federal government.

“Our decision to boycott the May Day celebration is a clear message,” an NLC representative said.

“We stand with the legitimate leadership of Rivers State and reject any attempt to destabilise our democracy.”

The move adds a new dimension to the escalating political tension in Rivers State, underscoring the deepening divide between state actors and federal authorities.

Although no violence was reported, the protest drew large crowds and significant attention, with banners and chants expressing unwavering support for Fubara.