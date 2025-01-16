Woman commits suicide after dispute with husband

Tragedy struck in the Labi community of Akinyele Local Government Area, Oyo State, when a 17-year-old mother of a one-year and five-months-old baby took her own life following a domestic dispute.

The deceased, identified as Deola, allegedly ingested insecticide after a disagreement with her husband, Seyi, over a trivial matter the measurement of rice for their child's meal.

According to sources close to the family, the dispute began when Seyi advised Deola to measure only two cups of rice, as he would not be eating with them.

Deola, however, took offense to this suggestion, leading to a heated argument. In an attempt to avoid further conflict, Seyi left the house, unaware of the devastating consequences that would follow.

After preparing the meal and dropping off their child at school, Deola returned home and ingested the insecticide. Her condition rapidly deteriorated, and she began vomiting.

Family members, alerted to her distress, rushed her to a nearby hospital, and later transferred her to another hospital in the Orogun community.

Despite efforts to save her, Deola succumbed to her injuries and was laid to rest the following day.

The incident has left the community in shock, highlighting the need for effective conflict resolution and support systems for young couples.

The Oyo State Police Command has been informed of the incident, and an investigation is likely to follow.