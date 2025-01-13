Man kills his teenage son in Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command has apprehended Elela Monday, a father accused of murdering his 14-year-old son, Tope Elela, in the Ajowa Akoko area of Akoko North-West Local Government.

The boy's body was discovered in a shallow grave behind their house, beneath a banana tree. According to a statement from the state’s Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, the police were alerted to the crime on December 30 through an anonymous tip-off.

Following an investigation, the suspect was arrested. During questioning, Elela reportedly confessed that he had killed his son due to the boy's ongoing involvement in criminal activities, which he claimed had become a source of embarrassment for him.

“The suspect was arrested and during interrogation, he said the boy was always involved in criminal activities and was embarrassing him, so to put a stop to the disgrace, he and his wife decided to kill the boy,” the police commissioner was quoted as saying.

He stated that, along with his wife, they decided to take drastic action to stop the boy's behaviour.

In a separate matter, the CP also addressed the recent cult-related violence in Owo town, where four individuals were reportedly killed. Afolabi confirmed that 25 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Among them, 28-year-old Olamide Ogunseyila admitted to being a member of a cult group.

The remaining suspects are being interrogated as part of the ongoing investigation, with authorities working to locate Steven Dada, also known as "Ogodo," and others implicated in the unrest.

The new Commissioner of Police reiterated his commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the state’s residents.