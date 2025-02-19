Lokoja erupts in protest as truck crash kills 7 university students

Students of the Federal University Lokoja (FUL) have taken to the streets in a massive protest following a fatal accident that claimed the lives of seven students and a bus driver.

The tragic incident occurred on Monday, February 18, at around 2:30 PM, when an articulated truck carrying wood and jerrycans of palm oil lost control and crashed into a school shuttle bus filled with students.

Eyewitnesses at the scene of the fatal accident described the impact as devastating.

“The truck driver lost control and rammed into the bus, which was already filled with students and set to leave. The impact was catastrophic,” a student told Sahara Reporters.

Angered by the tragedy, students mobilised on Tuesday, blocking roads and demanding government action to prevent further accidents.

The protest, which continued into Wednesday morning, called for a restriction on heavy-duty trucks operating during the daytime near the university.

Emergency responders, including the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), were deployed to the scene.

FRSC confirms tragic incident

Kogi State FRSC Sector Commander Samuel Oyedeji confirmed that several bodies had been taken to the morgue while the injured were rushed to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, and Kogi State Specialist Hospital.

“The students are still out this morning (Wednesday), continuing the protest,” a student protester said.

Kogi State Deputy Governor visited the university entrance on Wednesday to sympathise with students and the university community.