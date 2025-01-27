Man killed in lone accident on Lagos-Badagry Expressway

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday, confirmed the death of one person in a lone car accident at Age-Mowo after Buhari Estate on Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

The Unit Commander of FRSC, Badagry Command, Williams Manga, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry, that one other person was injured in the crash which occurred on Sunday evening.

The unit commander explained that the accident occurred at about 8:30.pm, while the command was alerted around 8:40 pm. He said;

My personnel responded to the distress call at about 8:50 pm, just 10 minutes after the call.

Upon arrival at the scene, we discovered that the accident involved only a Lexus car with no registration number.

The accident was as a result of speeding by the driver of the vehicle, and the other occupant sustained multiple fracture and internal injury,

Manga, however, said the family of the deceased and some area boys prevented the rescue team from conveying the corpse to the hospital.

They acted violently and blocked the expressway, saying that no vehicle would pass again if we insisted that we must carry the corpse to the mortuary.

The FRSC Rescue team returned to the base because of the action of the family and the area boys in the area, he added.

The unit commander appealed to members of the public to always allow FRSC officials to perform their duty and urged motorists to exercise caution on the road.

Similarly, Many commuters have been feared dead, and eight vehicles burnt as a fuel-laden tanker fell and exploded at the Ugwu-Onyeama axis of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway on Saturday. The Director, Enugu State Fire Service, Chief Okwudili Ohaa confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Ohaa told NAN that gallant firefighting officers of the service extinguished the fire, which lasted over an hour. The Chief Fire Officer said that the number of casualties in the inferno was uncertain as the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and other security agencies are trying to evacuate the charred bodies of the victims.

He said that about eight vehicles were burnt, and scores of road users, who scampered for safety, must have been injured in the incident. He said;

The suspected petroleum-laden tanker fell and exploded into flames at about 11:30 a.m., and the gallant firefighting officers from our 9th Mile Station immediately rushed to the scene but got overwhelmed. I have to immediately send for re-enforcement from the Ogui Road and Government House Fire Stations that supported the 9th Mile team. It took the combined efforts of 10 experienced and gallant firefighters to extinguish the fire before other para-military personnel came to evacuate corpses and rescue those injured to nearby hospitals.

The chief fire officer thanked members of the public for quickly alerting the state fire service about the incident. However, eyewitnesses described the tanker blast as devastating as it destroyed nearby vehicles and caused widespread panic.