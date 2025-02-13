LASTMA rescues 14 victims from auto crash on Third Mainland Bridge

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has rescued 14 accident victims from a road crash at Ilaje, inward Iyana-Oworonshoki, along the Third Mainland Bridge.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

The statement was signed by Mr Taofiq Adebayo, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA.

Bakare-Oki said the swift response of LASTMA demonstrated its unwavering commitment to public safety.

The catastrophic incident, which involved a Mazda commercial bus (XN 997 KTU), was triggered by reckless speeding, resulting in the driver losing control and forcefully colliding with a moving Toyota Yaris (11150 DLA).

The impact led to multiple casualties, necessitating immediate emergency response.

LASTMA officers in collaboration with the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), acted with commendable urgency, extricating 14 individuals, including the commercial bus driver, from the wreckage.

Throughout the operation, security operatives from Alonge Police Station provided essential tactical support to maintain order and ensure a secure rescue environment, he said.

The LASTMA boss said that upon successful evacuation, the rescued victims were promptly handed over to LASAMBUS personnel, who swiftly transported them to Gbagada General Hospital for immediate medical attention.

Bakare-Oki underscored the pressing need for both commercial and private motorists to comply with officially sanctioned speed limits to avert needless road fatalities.