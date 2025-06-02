‘You’re co-architects of Nigeria’s future’ — FIRS boss inspires new recruits

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has formally welcomed newly employed staff into the Service during an induction programme held on Monday, June 2, 2025.

In his keynote address, the Chairman emphasised the critical role of the new employees in advancing Nigeria’s fiscal stability and economic resilience.

“This marks not just the beginning of your employment, but the start of a profound journey — one in which your talents and commitment will shape the future of Nigeria’s financial architecture,” the Chairman said.

In a press statement released by Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, Technical Assistant to the Executive Chairman of the FIRS, the Service reiterated its unwavering focus on transforming tax administration through a three-pillar strategy: People, Processes, and Technology.

The statement noted that this strategic framework serves as the operational backbone for enhancing institutional relevance, improving performance, and achieving national impact.

“Our people are our most valuable asset. The sustainability of all our systems depends on your competence, innovation, and integrity,” the Chairman affirmed.

He emphasised the Service’s commitment to continuous learning and professional development, noting that empowered staff are crucial to fostering public trust and enhancing revenue performance.

FIRS Boss Unveils Vision Anchored on People, Processes, and Technology

He also noted that the FIRS is refining internal processes for greater transparency and accountability while deploying cutting-edge technologies, including data analytics and artificial intelligence, to improve service delivery and compliance.

“Technology is not a substitute for competence, but a catalyst that enhances our ability to deliver results with speed and precision,” he said.

Quoting a Yoruba proverb, the Chairman reminded the new staff that tools and systems are ineffective without competent personnel.

“Without your innovation, commitment, and ownership, all tools and systems remain dormant,” he said.

He concluded by urging the inductees to uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability.