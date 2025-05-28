No disruption, just transparency: FIRS rolls out e-invoicing system

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has called on Nigerian businesses to adopt its new electronic invoicing (e-invoicing) system, citing its potential to streamline transactions, enhance transparency, and improve tax compliance.

Speaking at a stakeholder engagement event in Lagos on Tuesday, May 28, Sadiq Arogundade, Lead Consultant to FIRS, described the new platform as a “game changer” for both businesses and regulators. He urged companies to provide feedback during the system’s implementation phase.

“We have built an electronic invoicing system for taxpayers and businesses to manage their invoicing processes. But we need to ensure that we have all use cases, all feedback, all comments, and concerns of taxpayers handled while we are building the system,” Arogundade said.

He added that the e-invoicing system would enhance trust between manufacturers and buyers, reduce administrative burdens, and minimise transactional errors.

Arogundade also encouraged businesses to work with technology providers to seamlessly integrate the system into their operations.

Abdullahi Aliyu, Director of International Tax at FIRS, reinforced the system’s benefits while addressing concerns from businesses fearing disruption.

“This invoicing is not changing your accounting processes or how you do your business. We’re just saying, go ahead, continue working, but your system would have been tweaked in a way that...the invoices you are exchanging are passing through from the back end to FIRS," Aliyu assured.

Since 2024, FIRS has been engaging with stakeholders nationwide to educate them about the system’s functionality and correct misconceptions.