Ex-President Buhari accused of electoral fraud - details emerge

Elder statesman Chief Edwin Clark has alleged that former President Muhammadu Buhari and his Attorney-General, Abubakar Malami, orchestrated the removal of Justice Walter Onnoghen, the former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), to pave the way for electoral manipulation during the 2019 presidential election.

Clark described the incident as a dark chapter in Nigeria’s judicial history, citing it as “disgraceful, callous, unjust, and barbaric.”

In a letter addressed to the current Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, Clark commended the recent Court of Appeal judgment that acquitted Onnoghen of charges related to false asset declaration.

He criticised Buhari’s administration for exploiting constitutional powers to unconstitutionally suspend Onnoghen.

“President Buhari humiliated and oppressed Justice Onnoghen, all because he stood as a barrier to their plans for the 2019 elections,” Clark said. “Buhari wanted to be President at all costs and removed Onnoghen to facilitate their mess. This is a disgrace Nigeria has just recovered from.”

Clark added that Buhari’s government demonstrated a disregard for judicial independence, lamenting the silence of bodies like the Nigerian Bar Association and the National Judicial Council during Onnoghen’s ousting.

Judicial Impartiality Undermined

Clark accused Buhari of prioritising personal ambition over Nigeria’s constitutional sanctity. According to him, Onnoghen’s removal was strategically orchestrated to enable electoral manipulation.

“Justice Onnoghen would not have accepted the mischievous things Buhari wanted to carry out during the election,” he argued.

The elder statesman, known for his forthrightness, stressed that no individual should be above the law, urging President Bola Tinubu to foster a government devoid of “sacred cows.”

“A president is just an ordinary citizen who enjoys temporary immunity while in office. There is no provision for immunity for life,” Clark wrote.

Clark also pointed to an irony in Onnoghen’s ordeal, recalling that the same Justice Onnoghen delivered a verdict favouring Buhari in his 2011 presidential election case.

“For him to turn around and humiliate Onnoghen is nothing short of shameful,” he added.

Defending Buhari’s Actions

While Clark’s claims sparked fresh controversy, an unnamed official from Buhari’s administration defended the government’s decision to suspend Onnoghen.

The source argued that the former CJN violated Nigeria’s laws by failing to declare his assets consistently.

“The Code of Conduct Bureau records show Onnoghen only declared assets twice – when he was appointed as acting CJN and when confirmed as CJN. He admitted this violation. Is that not enough to justify his suspension?” the official queried.

The source described the Court of Appeal’s decision to acquit Onnoghen as a “political resolution,” noting that the Buhari administration acted within the confines of the law.

“If the government later decided to waive these offences, it was a political decision,” the official added.

Hope for Judicial Reform

Clark expressed satisfaction with the judiciary’s recent reconciliation efforts, applauding Justice Kekere-Ekun and the Court of Appeal for their impartiality.

“I am happy that the judiciary has vindicated Onnoghen. His ordeal was undeserved, and I pray for his continued courage,” he stated.

As Nigeria grapples with the legacy of controversial judicial interventions, Clark’s allegations have rekindled debates about executive interference in judicial matters.