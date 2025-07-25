With Obi's support, my victory is guaranteed - Anambra South LP candidate

Chuma Nzeribe, the Labour Party candidate in the Anambra South senatorial bye-election, has said the support of Peter Obi will make the difference in the contest.

Nzeribe was quoted in a statement issued by Obiora Ifoh, spokesperson of the Julius Abure-led faction, on Friday, July 25, 2025.

The Labour Party candidate noted that with Obi and the party's governorship candidate in the forthcoming Anambra election, George Moghalu, on his side, his confidence level has gone up a notch ahead of the August election.

“I am indeed lucky because of the support from His Excellency, Peter Obi, and Chief George Moghalu,” he said.

Nzeribe stressed that the duo's involvement will “go a long way in ensuring victory” for the party.

“We are expected to win and we are working hard, mobilising the party structures,” he added.

The senatorial candidate, a former member of the House of Representatives, expressed his determination to overhaul the security framework in his senatorial district if elected.

“You see the deteriorating security situation in Anambra south where most of the local governments are under the control of the unknown gunmen,” he said.

Nzeribe dismisses Labour Party crisis

Nzeribe also pledged to introduce a new security architecture to dislodge militants and violent criminals, lamenting the deplorable state of roads and electricity, noting that they remain key concerns.

“In my local government, Ihiala, we have stayed up to three months without electricity. It is even more in some other areas,” he said.

He described infrastructure intervention as a critical element of his mandate.

Nzeribe also downplayed concerns about internal wranglings in the Labour Party, describing the crisis as “superficial.”

“My candidature is supported by everyone because I am the one on ground and I won the primaries clearly,” he said.

Nzeribe, who defeated Anagwu Frederick Emeka to pick the Labour Party ticket, received his certificate of return on Thursday at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.