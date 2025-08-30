Wike hints at Fubara's imminent return, reveals possible date

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said suspended Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and members of the state House of Assembly will resume duties on September 18, when the state of emergency in Rivers elapses.

Wike made this known on Saturday after casting his vote in the ongoing local government elections at Polling Unit 7, Ward 9, Rumuepirikom Community, Obio-Akpor LGA.

Describing the polls as “peaceful” compared to previous elections in the state, the former governor said the exercise was crucial for sustaining governance at the grassroots.

“What this election means is that by September 18, when the state of emergency expires, the governor and state House of Assembly will come back to their jobs. Remember that the Supreme Court had nullified the other election, and if this election was not conducted, it means there would be no governance at the grassroots,” Wike said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, his political camp, now operating under the Renewed Hope Agenda, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election.

Sources revealed that the distribution of seats had been pre-arranged, with 20 chairmanship positions allotted to the APC, led in the state by Chief Tony Okocha, while the PDP was allocated three seats. The PDP’s share reportedly covered Obio/Akpor, Port Harcourt City, and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGAs — with Obio/Akpor being Wike’s home base.