Why Nigeria shares electricity with the Benin Republic – Energy commission boss

The Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi, says the country’s decision to supply electricity to neighbouring nations like the Benin Republic is a strategic move, not merely a commercial one.

Speaking in an interview with Channels Television, Abdullahi explained that only about 6% of Nigeria’s total electricity generation is sent to the Benin Republic, mostly from hydroelectric production. He said the arrangement is tied to the geography of the country’s waterways and the location of power plants.

“Most of the hydro systems we have are within the southwest and the riverine south-south zone, while most of our energy generation comes from gas production in the Niger Delta,” he said. “Because our plants are mainly situated in these water areas, we need to share whatever we’re producing from any stream.”

Abdullahi revealed that the agreement with the Benin Republic was also prompted by a potential dispute over dam construction. “There was a time when the Benin Republic threatened to situate a dam close to the Nigerian dam. We had to negotiate because putting two dams in the same location would cause a major disturbance and reduce output,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the electricity supply is part of Nigeria’s commitment to maintaining good relations with neighbouring countries.