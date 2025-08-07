The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has blocked access to the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results for candidates following the discovery of technical glitches in the result release process.

In a statement issued by its Acting Head of Public Affairs, Moyosola Adesina, on Thursday, August 7, 2025, he council said the decision became necessary to clean up the results.

According to WAEC, the decision followed an internal review which revealed glitches resulting from a recently adopted paper serialisation system aimed at curbing examination malpractice.

It noted that the system had already been deployed by another national examination body, stressing that the idea is in line with best assessment practices.

“As part of our efforts to curb examination malpractice, the Council embarked on an innovation already deployed by a national examination body. The paper serialization was carried out in Mathematics, English Language, Biology and Economics. However, an internal post result release procedure revealed some technical bugs in the results,” the statement partly read.

The Council disclosed that it had temporarily disabled access to the WASSCE 2025 results on the result checker portal in order to rectify the identified errors urgently.

WAEC described the measure as aligning with its commitment to fairness, professionalism and best assessment practices.

“We extend our deep and sincere apologies to all affected candidates and the general public. We appreciate their patience and understanding as we work diligently to resolve this matter with transparency and urgency within the next twenty four hours,” it added.

Following the development, candidates who have previously checked their results are advised to revisit the portal after 24 hours of the announcement for updated results.

WAEC reaffirmed its commitment to upholding excellence, fairness and transparency in all its assessment processes, urging the public to maintain the confidence and integrity reposed in its service to the Nigerian child.