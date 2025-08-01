President John Mahama of Ghana has reiterated his country's commitment to respecting the freedom and safety of Nigerian nationals in the country, as enshrined in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) protocols.

Mahama made the pledge while receiving President Bola Tinubu’s special envoy, led by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, at the Presidential Palace, Accra, Ghana.

The Ghanaian leader stressed that there's no room for xenophobia in his country, urging his Nigerian counterpart not to lose sleep over the recent protest targeting Nigerian nationals resident in Ghana.

This is according to a statement issued by Dr Magnus Eze, Special Assistant on Communication and New Media, Office of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Nigeria, on Friday, August 1, 2025.

Eze quoted Mahama as saying, reaffirming his commitment to advancing the ECOWAS protocols, especially about the free movement of persons and goods in the region.

“Tell President Tinubu not to lose sleep over the recent protests. Nigeria and Ghana are brothers with a shared history, and we won’t allow anything to come between us,” the statement quoted Mahama as saying.

Mahama says Nigeria and Ghana go way back

According to the Ghanaian President, his country and Nigeria are brothers with shared history, assuring that the two countries would not allow anything to come between them.

He noted that the recirculation of a 10-year-old video made by a Nigerian residing in Ghana triggered tensions, but expressed satisfaction in announcing that the situation was swiftly managed.

Mahma insisted that the protesters were very few and assured the Nigerian envoy of the safety and protection of the lives, properties, and businesses of Nigeria and Nigerians in Ghana.

For her part, Ojukwu thanked the Ghanaian leader for his hospitality, stating that he envoy's mission was to douse the tension in Ghana following a viral video against Nigerians.

The Foreign Affairs Minister noted that Nigerians back home were apprehensive over the situation and concerned about the safety of the lives, properties, and businesses of their fellow citizens in Ghana.

She added that her visit also aimed to facilitate the establishment of a permanent Nigeria-Ghana Joint Commission, which she said would help tackle the youth-related issue of migration caused by the huge demography of unemployed people under 45 years.