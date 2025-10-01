UK report names worst-governed states in Nigeria; FULL LIST

A new governance performance review has listed Zamfara, Kwara, and Benue as the poorest-managed states in Nigeria between 2023 and 2025, citing weak leadership, policy failures, corruption, and worsening insecurity.

The findings were contained in a midterm report released in London by the Good Governance Rating Index (GGRI), a UK-based organisation that evaluates leadership quality, service delivery, and accountability in developing democracies. The report draws on data from government records, independent audits, citizen feedback, and field surveys conducted between May 2023 and August 2025.

According to GGRI, all three states performed “well below the national average” across key indicators such as health, education, infrastructure, economic opportunity, transparency, and security.

Zamfara ‘adrift without a plan’

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara

Zamfara, under Governor Dauda Lawal, ranked lowest overall. The report cited the state’s deepening security crisis, persistent mass abductions, and lack of a clear development strategy.

“Zamfara has no clear developmental agenda despite the governor’s rich manifesto at inception,” the report stated. “Corruption and collusion between government agents and non-state actors continue to fuel insecurity, even with billions regularly allocated as security votes.”

It noted that infrastructure is collapsing, workers’ welfare remains poor, and federal allocations have failed to translate into meaningful development. Over 60% of school-age children in rural areas are out of school or attend dilapidated classrooms, while health facilities are underfunded and maternal mortality rates remain among the highest in Nigeria.

Kwara stagnates under ‘lofty promises’

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Kwara, governed by AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, ranked second-worst. GGRI said the state’s economy and social indicators have stagnated despite repeated promises of reform.

“Poverty is deepening while economic activities remain largely stagnant,” the report said. “Ilorin and other urban centres suffer from decaying infrastructure, unreliable water supply, and inadequate public housing.”

It added that education standards have fallen, with schools lacking teachers and learning materials, while health centres — especially in rural areas — are severely understaffed. The report described the governor as having “mastered the art of lofty promises and public relations,” but delivering little tangible progress.

Benue faces insecurity, poverty, neglect

Benue, led by Governor Hyacinth Alia, ranked third-worst. GGRI said the state is trapped in a cycle of insecurity, poverty, and poor governance.

“Benue has witnessed a collapse in rural infrastructure, with many schools and hospitals abandoned or non-functional,” it said. “The governor has shown little willingness to confront insecurity, leaving thousands of internally displaced persons without hope of resettlement.”

The report also highlighted worsening poverty levels, stagnant economic activity, and widespread corruption among officials. Both rural and urban areas, it said, are “dirty and neglected,” with no significant projects to boost public confidence.

National implications

GGRI warned that the poor governance in these three states threatens Nigeria’s human development index and broader democratic stability.

“The tragedy is not only that citizens are being denied the dividends of democracy, but that these failures erode public trust in governance,” the report said. “If unchecked, they will deepen poverty, instability, and disillusionment.”

The organisation urged the federal government, civil society, and international partners to intensify oversight and support for reforms, especially in education, health, and security. It also called on citizens to demand accountability.

