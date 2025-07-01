Are NYSC corp members safe in Benue? Gov Alia reacts

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the safety of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members posted to the state, amid rising concerns over security.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2025 Batch A Stream II orientation course held in Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area, Governor Alia gave a firm assurance that NYSC members would be protected throughout their service year.

“We have deployed additional security personnel to vulnerable areas to enhance and ensure your safety.

“Yes, we have had unprovoked attacks in some communities, but rest assured, this administration is working tirelessly to put an end to such incidents,” he stated.

Governor Alia noted that his government has intensified collaboration with security agencies and relevant stakeholders to tackle the spate of violence that has affected some parts of the state in recent months.

“We are not resting on our oars. We are taking deliberate steps to secure our people and restore peace across Benue,” he said.

No Room for Rejection: Benue Threatens Sanctions Over NYSC Postings

Hyacinth Alia [Facebook]

He urged the corps members to proceed to their places of primary assignment without fear, reiterating his administration’s full support for the NYSC scheme.

The governor also issued a stern warning to public and private institutions against rejecting corps members posted to them.

“The policy of non-rejection is still in force. Any organisation that flouts this directive will be sanctioned,” he declared.

NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs Veronica Garba, commended the corps members for their discipline and resilience during the orientation programme.

“I urge you to carry this good conduct into your places of assignment. Embrace selfless service and respect the culture and values of your host communities,” she advised.