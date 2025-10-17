PDP deputy spokesperson 'in trouble' over disrespective remarks against ex-Enugu gov

A political storm has erupted in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi , was accused of making disparaging remarks about former Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi .

Abdullahi, speaking during a recent television programme, reportedly dismissed the two-term governor as someone who was merely “carrying a bag” for others — a comment that has since triggered backlash within the party.

The description has been branded “reckless” and “deeply disrespectful” by critics, who say such public attacks on senior figures only serve to fracture the PDP further ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Arewa PDP Unity Forum (APUF) on Friday, October 17, 2025, joined the growing list of voices condemning Abdullahi’s outburst. In a statement signed by its National President, Dr Maikanti Adamu, the Forum accused the deputy spokesperson of arrogance and poor judgment.

“Dr. Abdullahi’s statement was both unfortunate and unnecessary,” Adamu said. “To describe a two-term governor who delivered his state for the PDP in the last election as someone ‘carrying a bag’ for anyone is an insult not only to Ugwuanyi but to the collective history and legacy of our party.”

According to APUF, remarks of such nature are unbecoming of a national officer and only fuel internal disunity at a time when the PDP should be consolidating.

The Forum defended Ugwuanyi’s legacy, pointing to his role in ensuring the PDP retained control of Enugu State during the turbulent 2023 elections.

“While many states slipped from PDP control, Enugu stood firm under Ugwuanyi’s leadership,” Adamu said. “Those who could not even hold their local governments for the party should be the last to question his loyalty or stature.”

The group argued that Ugwuanyi’s quiet diplomacy during the polls provided much-needed stability in the South-East, a region where the PDP’s dominance has been challenged in recent years.

“His stewardship helped the party maintain its relevance in a difficult political climate. That contribution cannot be erased by careless soundbites,” Adamu added.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ibrahim Abdullahi,

Call for Party Discipline

The Arewa PDP Unity Forum reminded the PDP leadership that respect for senior members is critical to building trust within the party’s ranks.

“Our national officers should be seen as unifiers, not purveyors of insult,” the Forum said. “If we keep ridiculing our own, how do we expect the Nigerian people to take us seriously as a government-in-waiting?”

It urged the National Working Committee (NWC) to caution its spokespersons and enforce discipline in the handling of sensitive party matters.

“The PDP has weathered storms for over two decades because it accommodates diverse voices. The Deputy National Publicity Secretary should focus on strengthening structures that win elections, not attacking those who already have,” Adamu said.

With the 2027 general elections on the horizon, APUF warned that internal divisions, amplified by reckless comments, could weaken the party’s chances of reclaiming power.

“Discipline and mutual respect remain essential for party cohesion. Those in leadership positions must weigh their words carefully because they shape how both members and the wider electorate view the PDP,” the Forum said.

The group stressed that Ugwuanyi, like other past governors and legislators, represents a generation of leaders whose experience must not be discarded.

Reaffirming its respect for PDP elders across the country, the Forum described them as “living pillars of the party whose wisdom and sacrifices should be celebrated, not trivialised.”

“Former governors and legislators have kept the PDP afloat in different regions. Their contributions must not be rubbished by officers seeking cheap publicity,” Adamu declared.

He insisted that while generational shifts within the party are inevitable, they must be managed with dialogue and respect, not with media attacks that cheapen the party’s image.

Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi [Vanguard]

What Next for the PDP?

The latest controversy adds to a long list of internal disputes that have dogged the PDP since it lost power in 2015. Analysts warn that unless the party resolves its internal communication problems and closes ranks, it risks heading into the 2027 elections fractured and weakened.

For now, the Arewa PDP Unity Forum has thrown its weight behind Ugwuanyi, warning that the party cannot afford to alienate its heavyweights.