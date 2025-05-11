Tragedy on Eko Bridge as container crushes 2 dispatch riders to death

Two dispatch riders lost their lives in a tragic accident on Sunday, May 11, after a 20-foot container fell on them during a crash involving two heavy-duty Mack trucks on Eko Bridge, inward Alaka, Lagos.

According to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the incident occurred when one of the trucks, allegedly speeding and driven by a drowsy driver, lost control and rammed into another truck moving ahead of it. The impact was so severe that it caused a container to dislodge and fall, crushing the passing riders.

LASTMA spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq, confirmed the heartbreaking development in a statement on Sunday. He explained that the dispatch riders, identified by their motorcycle registration numbers T-10357 LA and KJA 107 XM, were caught in the wrong place at the worst possible time.

“Preliminary findings suggest that the driver of one of the articulated trucks, reportedly driving at an excessive speed while allegedly dozing off, lost control of the vehicle,” Taofiq stated. “The truck then careened into another moving truck ahead of it, triggering a violent impact.”

The victims were confirmed dead on the spot. LASTMA officers stationed nearby quickly intervened, managing to rescue another truck driver who sustained serious injuries. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital via a Lagos State Government ambulance.

Both truck drivers reportedly fled the scene after the crash. Authorities are conducting investigations to track them down.

The area has since been cordoned off, with traffic now diverted through Costain Roundabout to ease congestion and prevent further mishaps.

LASTMA’s General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and stressed the need for responsible driving, especially among articulated vehicle operators.