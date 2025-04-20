Tragedy as retired Customs boss slumps, dies during wife’s 60th birthday thanksgiving

What was meant to be a day of joy ended in heartbreak as popular Lagos hotelier and Deputy Comptroller (RTD.) of Customs, Otunba Kunle Akinyele, slumped and died during his wife’s 60th birthday thanksgiving service on Saturday.

The tragic incident occurred at Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Iyanu, Odemuyiwa District Headquarters, Egbeda, Lagos, during a thanksgiving service held in honor of his wife, Deaconess Catherine Adejoke Akinyele.

According to digital creator Ayoade Ojeniyi, who shared the moment on Facebook, Akinyele signaled for help, possibly asking for water or his inhaler, before collapsing. A video clip showed him looking distressed and gesturing moments before falling.

Despite efforts to revive him, he was confirmed dead shortly after.

The family had planned to proceed to a reception at Noble Castle Events Centre, Igando, with guests and vendors already in place. One vendor said they arrived at 10 in the morning for a 2 in the afternoon start, only for the event to be cancelled after news of the hotelier’s death broke.

A variety of foods, decorations, cocktails, palm wine, and many more were set. The live band was ready with over 25 speakers,” the vendor shared.

“The master of ceremony spoke with him at 1:23 in the afternoon. By 2, we heard he had passed.”

Rasheed Olaniyi, a close friend of the deceased, took to Facebook to mourn his passing. The bereaved friend shared a photo of Otunba Akinyele in his days as a Deputy Comptroller of Customs.

Olaniyi captioned the photo saying: ‘It was a black Saturday for me as my blossom friend Deputy controller of custom Otunba Kunle Akinyele retired slumped and died inside church during the thanksgiving programme of his wife 60th Birthday. I have lost an irreplaceable friend .Omije ekun gba gbogbo oju mi , My tear flows Kunle your sudden death yesterday was indeed a rude shock for me .May your soul rest in peace.’

Otunba Akinyele was the chairman of Westgate Hotel in Isheri, Idimu.

The news has triggered a wave of emotional reactions on social media. Many commenters mourned his sudden death and raised awareness about stress and the importance of men’s health.

“From the look of things, the man was stressed. Accumulated pressure took him out,” one user, Taylor Sam, wrote.

“Life is not a marathon. Men, please slow down.”

“He died while praising God. May his soul rest in peace,” added Sayo Akintola.

“This is happening too often,” Atteh Isaac Taiwo commented. “Men should prioritise their health.”