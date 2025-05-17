Tragedy in Borno as stampede during cash disbursement claims 3 lives, injures 21

A tragic stampede during a humanitarian cash disbursement in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State has left three people dead and at least 21 others injured.

According to Zagazola Makama, a counterinsurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region, the incident occurred around 8 a.m. on Thursday at Kasugula Primary School, one of the designated payout centres in the area.

The exercise was reportedly organised by the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) in collaboration with UNICEF. Beneficiaries are scheduled to receive N28,500 each in flat-rate assistance.

Things turned chaotic when the waiting crowd surged toward the school gate, triggering a stampede. Among those injured are Falmata Modu, Tella Tujani, Bulama Yakime, Amina Mohammed, Mallam Akura, Fatima Bukar, Yagana Ibrahim, Fatima Mohammed, Fatima Abatcha, Zara Lawan, Inde Modu, and Aisha Abdullahi.

One of the victims, 60-year-old Bukar Labddo from Bukar Tela ward, was confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital. The other two victims died while receiving treatment.

Security operatives have since been deployed to restore order in the area, and the deceased have been released to their families for burial.

Meanwhile, in contrasting news, Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris has said President Bola Tinubu’s reforms are finally paying off, as the towering rise of inflation is now taking a downward trend.

Speaking at the 2025 ministerial briefing held Friday at the National Press Centre in Abuja, the minister said:

“One of the key indicators of relief is the food inflation rate. While food prices remain an important concern for many Nigerians, the year-on-year food inflation rate has eased to 21.26% in April. On a month-on-month basis, it slowed to 2.06%, down from 2.18% in March.”

The Minister attributed the improvements to government interventions in agriculture, transport, and services, saying these efforts are “yielding results and helping to ease pressure on household incomes.”

He said prices have been reduced for items like maize flour, wheat, yam flour, okra, soya beans, rice, and beans—major drivers of headline inflation.