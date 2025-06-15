A joyful day turned tragic on Saturday morning when a senior police officer, Superintendent Mustapha Garba Gumau, lost his life in a car crash, less than an hour before he was to wed.

The heartbreaking incident happened around 9 am along the Gumau-Magama Gumau road in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The intending groom was on his way to his wedding venue when the car conveying him and three friends collided head-on with another vehicle.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Bauchi State Police Command, CSP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil, said the officer and two others were confirmed dead at Toro General Hospital.

“The Command is in mourning,” Wakil said. “SP Mustapha Garba was on his way to attend his own wedding when the unfortunate incident occurred.”

According to police reports, the officer was travelling in a Mercedes-Benz with his friends when they lost control at Bargan Tsamiya and veered into an oncoming Opel Vectra. The impact of the crash was fatal.

The Commissioner of Police in Bauchi, CP Auwal Sani-Omolori, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. The remains of the officer and the others have been released for burial.

Just hours before the crash, SP Mustapha had shared a joyful post on Facebook, hinting at the excitement of his big day, unaware it would be his last.

Tributes have poured in online since the news broke:

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljanna Firdausi,” wrote Jameela Adams.

Abdullahi Garba shared: “Three hours ago, he posted about the day he had long waited for—unknown to him, it was his last.”