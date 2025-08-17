Tinubu praises INEC as APC wins big in Saturday's by-elections

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated candidates who emerged winners in Saturday’s by-elections across 16 constituencies in 12 states, while praising the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for what he described as a largely peaceful and credible process.

According to official results declared by INEC, the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in 12 constituencies. The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) claimed two seats, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) secured one each.

In a statement on Sunday, signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu said the elections were mostly devoid of violence, commending the electoral body for its conduct.

The President also applauded the party’s newly elected National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, describing the outcome as his first emphatic victory in office. He praised APC governors and stakeholders for uniting behind the party’s candidates.

“Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda has shown leadership capacity and demonstrated what is achievable when popular candidates are fielded with unity of purpose among party leaders,” Tinubu said.

He further thanked party members and voters who supported the APC, promising that his administration’s Renewed Hope agenda remains firmly on track.