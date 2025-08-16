By-election: Edo voters attack PDP agent for carrying PVCs

There was drama at the Ozolua Model Primary School, Iguobazuwa East Ward, headquarters of Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State, during Saturday’s by-election, as voters pounced on a political party agent.

The agent, said to be a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was accused of holding onto several Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) belonging to eligible voters at the ward. Eyewitnesses said the situation escalated quickly after the voters confronted him and demanded their cards.

When he reportedly refused to release them, the aggrieved electorate manhandled and beat him before security operatives stepped in.

Police officers deployed to the ward were able to rescue the agent and restore order, preventing what could have spiraled into a larger disruption.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the intending voters told journalists that the agent had been in possession of their PVCs and insisted on withholding them, sparking anger and suspicion.

Despite the incident, voting went on as scheduled, with materials arriving as early as 7 a.m. and voters turning out across Iguobazuwa to cast their ballots.

The Edo drama adds to a series of election-related controversies recorded in other states on the same day. In Ogun, security operatives arrested two suspected INEC officials alongside a politician in Iperu-Remo over alleged vote-buying.

In Kaduna, police said they intercepted a man with N25.9 million cash, believed to have been set aside for influencing voters.

ADVERTISEMENT