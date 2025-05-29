President Bola Tinubu has invited the global community to grace the Motherland 2025 Festival later in the year to experience Nigeria's hospitality spirit, rich cultural heritage, and economic transformation.

The President made this known during an address to mark his second anniversary in office, reaffirming Nigeria's commitment to cultural revival, economic advancement, and global engagement.

The Motherland Festival, organised by Discover Motherland Africa in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Art and Creative Economy, is scheduled to take place from December 15 to 21, 2025, in Abuja and Lagos.

Tinubu described the upcoming event, which aims to bring together voices from across Africa and the diaspora, as a decisive moment of unity and purpose, affirming Nigeria as a leader on the continent.

“In the spirit of democracy and national renewal, we are preparing to welcome the world to Nigeria soon for the Motherland Festival. This landmark gathering will spotlight our rich heritage, dynamic creative industries, and the vibrant energy of our people.

"It will showcase Nigeria’s beauty through tourism, culture, and innovation, inviting the world to rediscover our nation.

“The Nigerian diaspora plays a vital role in our national transformation. Their expertise, investment, and global perspective are key to shaping the future we seek.

“The Motherland Festival will bring together voices from across the continent and the diaspora in a decisive moment of unity and purpose, affirming that Nigeria is not only a leader in Africa but a committed global partner ready to engage, inspire, and lead,” the President said.

What to expect at Motherland Festival 2025

For her part, the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, expressed delight that the week-long event will feature immersive exhibitions, state pavilions, and curated tracks across business, entertainment, culture, innovation and investment.

According to her, this lineup was designed to ensure there is something for every participant.

“Motherland 2025 is a new era for tourism. This December, we are launching the Motherland 2025 Expo and Festival, a 7-day experience spanning Lagos and Abuja. While ‘Detty December’ has been a time of celebration, Motherland 2025 takes it further—fostering meaningful connections, discovery, and investment," Musawa stated.

"The event will feature state pavilions, showcasing the culture, investment opportunities, and local tourism of each state. Whether you are interested in entertainment, technology, real estate, or healthcare, there will be dedicated tracks and activations to bring people together.”

ALSO READ: FG expresses worry over limited Nigerian cultural heritage on world sites

Motherland 2025 is designed to strengthen the bond between the global African diaspora and the homeland. From professional networking and fashion marketplaces to showcasing rising businesses, the festival will create space for collaboration, commerce, and meaningful connections between Nigerians at home and abroad.