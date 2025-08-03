There will be no country again - El-Rufai says Nigeria will collapse if APC wins 2027

Former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai says Nigeria risks losing its unity and stability if the All Progressives Congress wins the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on Saturday in Sokoto during a grassroots mobilisation event for the African Democratic Congress, El-Rufai said he joined the opposition coalition to help remove the APC from power.

“I am not in politics to get anything for myself. I am in politics to serve,” he said.

El-Rufai accused the ruling party of incompetence and warned that a second term for the current administration would lead to further destruction of the country.

“When the government does not serve the people, it is my duty as a senior citizen to come out and condemn it and take steps to reverse the situation,” he said.

“If we allow this party and the government to continue for a second term in office, what remains of Nigeria’s social capital will be destroyed and we may not have a country at all. This is a fight for our lives.”

He described the African Democratic Congress as a coalition platform for Nigerians who reject the direction the APC has taken the country.

El-Rufai was one of the founding members of the APC but left the party in March 2025 to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP) after the national assembly blocked his ministerial nomination over alleged security concerns.

The SDP later expelled him and banned him from party activities for 30 years, accusing him of forging membership documents.