Notorious wanted Boko Haram/ISWAP commander, Amir Abu Fatima, has been eliminated during a precision strike on a terrorist stronghold in the Kukawa axis of Borno State.

The operation, carried out by Special Forces troops under Operation Hadin Kai, was launched on Thursday, May 29, 2025, following credible intelligence pointing to the location of the high-value target.

In a statement shared on its X handle on Friday, the Nigerian Army said Abu Fatima, who had a ₦100 million bounty on his head, was fatally wounded in an intense gun battle.

The statement also noted that Abu Fatima's lieutenants, including his deputy, several explosives experts, and multiple fighters, were also neutralised.

"In a major counter-terrorism success, Special Forces under Operation HADIN KAI conducted a precision strike on 30 May 2025, targeting a key Boko Haram/ISWAP stronghold in the Kukawa axis of Northern Borno State," the Army wrote.

“The operation, based on credible intelligence, aimed to neutralise Amir Abu Fatima, a notorious terrorist commander who has a ₦100 million bounty on his head.

“During the intense exchange of fire, Abu Fatima was fatally wounded by gunfire. His deputy, several explosives experts, and multiple other terrorists were also eliminated in the confrontation.”

The Nigerian Army disclosed that troops recovered several AK-47 rifles, magazines, improvised explosive device materials, and assorted ordnance during the raid.

"Troops recovered several AK-47 rifles, magazines, assorted ordnance, and IED-making materials. The mission was completed without casualties on its own forces.

“This operation delivers a significant blow to terrorist leadership in the region and reinforces the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s avowed commitment to restoring peace in the North East. See pictures below,” it added.

Military sustains onslaught against terrorists in Borno

The successful operation underscored the recent counteroffensive campaign of the Nigerian military against terrorist elements in Borno State.

Recall that Boko Haram/ISWAP members had resumed attacks against military formations and civilian targets in the North-East State. On May 13, 2025, insurgents attacked an army base in Marte, killing seven soldiers and seizing three gun trucks.

Similarly, the terrorists attacked more military bases in Dikwa, Rann, and Gajiram, killing soldiers and stealing military vehicles.

Following the uptick in insurgency, Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, relocated to Maiduguri, Borno's capital city, on May 16 to boost counter-insurgency efforts.

Musa reiterated the Nigerian Military's determination and commitment to nipping terrorism in the bud by deploying newly procured sophisticated weapons.