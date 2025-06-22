A 40-foot container truck suffered a brake failure and toppled onto a commercial minibus, leading to the death of the minibus driver in Lagos State.

Adebayo Taofiq, Director of the Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), confirmed that the tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, June 22, 2025, along Old Ipaja Road near Agbotikuyo, towards Iyana Ipaja.

According to the statement, LASTMA officers rescued three uninjured passengers from the minibus and handed them over to medical emergency responders for further evaluation and care.

Sunday tragedy as 40-ft truck crushes minibus in Lagos, driver killed

“The catastrophic collision involved a fully-laden 40-foot Mack containerized truck (MUS 729 XY), which, reportedly due to catastrophic brake failure, toppled onto a commercial minibus — colloquially referred to as ‘Korope’,” the statement read.

"Tragically, the devastating impact led to the instantaneous death of the minibus driver, whose life was abruptly cut short in the line of duty.

"In a remarkable display of courage and promptitude, LASTMA Officers deployed along the corridor swiftly mobilized and rescued three passengers — two females and one male — unhurt but were immediately handed over to medical emergency responders for clinical attention.

"The fallen articulated truck obstructed over 50 percent of the arterial carriageway, precipitating a substantial traffic backlog that rippled across adjoining routes, notably Shofunde and Olufunlayo. LASTMA operatives immediately instituted comprehensive traffic diversion and control protocols to alleviate the congestion and maintain orderliness.

"It is worthy of note that the truck driver, in a failed attempt to abscond from the scene, was apprehended by vigilant LASTMA Officers and promptly transferred to security personnel from both the Elere and Area ‘G’ Police Divisions, who LASTMA officials had duly notified.