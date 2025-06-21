Tragedy struck in Borno State on Friday night as a female suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) at a bustling food joint in Konduga Local Government Area, killing at least 24 people.

The explosion occurred around 10 pm, according to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication tracking terror activities in the Lake Chad region. The bomber, who disguised herself as a customer, reportedly waited until the joint was packed with evening diners before setting off the device.

Eyewitnesses and security sources say the force of the blast tore the attacker’s body apart, with only her head recovered from the scene. Dozens of others sustained severe injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

Security forces, including military personnel, police officers, members of the civilian joint task force (CJTF), and local hunters, swiftly responded to the incident. The area has since been cordoned off, and security has been heightened across Konduga to prevent further attacks.

Authorities believe the attack may be linked to remnants of insurgent groups still active in the region, despite ongoing counter-terrorism efforts. However, the Borno State Police Command has not issued an official statement.

This is not the first time Konduga has come under attack. In August 2024, a suicide bombing at a local market claimed the lives of at least 17 people, raising fresh concerns about the resurgence of extremist violence in the area.

The latest attack has once again thrown communities in Borno into mourning and sparked renewed calls for increased security presence, especially in civilian spaces vulnerable to soft-target attacks.