Soludo Wins Anambra Election, APC Shows Strength, as Obi Falters on Home Turf

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has secured a return to office after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him the winner of the November 8, 2025, Anambra State governorship election.

The results announced by the electoral umpire showed that the incumbent governor recorded a landslide victory, sweeping all the 21 local government areas of the South-East State.

In the early hours of Sunday, November 9, the State Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Professor Omoregie Edoba , declared Soludo the winner of the exercise after collating results from the local government areas of the state.

“I hereby declare that Soludo Chukwuma Charles of the APGA, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” Edoba said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The final tally showed that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate garnered 422,664 votes to pulverise his closest challenger and the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag-bearer, Nicholas Ukachukwu , who polled 99,445 votes.

Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) came a distant third with 37,753 votes, while John Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) scored 8,208 votes.

Labour Party's George Moghalu and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Jude Ezenwafor , scored 10,576 votes and 1,401 votes, respectively.

Obi Falters as APC Shows Strength

Peter Obi and Dr. George Moghalu, the Labour Party's governorship candidate in Anambra State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Peter Obi, a former Governor of the State and Labour Party's presidential candidate in 2023, couldn’t bring his popularity to bear in the election.

Obi, who had spearheaded Moghalu's campaign, not only failed to secure a victory for his preferred candidate at his polling unit, but the Labour Party's total votes of 10,576 also fell way short of expectations.

Results from Polling Unit 019, Umudimakasi, Amatutu village, where Obi voted, showed that the APC recorded 73 votes, defeating the Labour Party, which polled 57 votes.

APGA came in third with 38 votes, while four other parties —YPP, ZLP, APM, ADC, and AAC —recorded one vote each.

The outcome represents a significant upset, considering Obi’s long-standing political influence in Agulu and the broader Anaocha area, where he has traditionally commanded strong support, as evident in his performance in the 2023 presidential election.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Saturday’s poll was not a presidential election, the result from his polling unit drew considerable attention from observers who had anticipated a strong showing for the Labour Party in the area.